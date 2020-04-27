REISTERSTOWN, Maryland — Shirley Mae Millender, age 76, passed away peacefully at her home in Reisterstown, MD, on Friday, April 17, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was the wife of Alvin Millender for 53 years and devoted mother of Mike and Ron.
Born January 25, 1944, in Surgoinsville, TN, Shirley was the daughter of the late Buford Vaughn, Sr., and Ella Mae (Thomas) Vaughn.
She will be remembered for her love for and devotion to her family, her strong faith in Jesus Christ, and for her service to the community at Rite Aid Pharmacy (now Walgreens) where she worked as a Pharmacy Technician for 37 years after staying home to raise her boys.
Shirley was a member of Northwest Baptist Church in Reisterstown. She enjoyed the simple things in life and loved being outdoors, whether cutting grass, fishing, or sitting on the deck enjoying the animals that wandered through the yard.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons Mike (Vanessa Stull) of Rocky Ridge and Ron (Chris) of Reisterstown; grandchildren Zach, Luke, and Faith Millender; sisters Sara Waye, Gail Vaughn, Brenda Griffith (Dewey), and Pat Schomer (William); and brothers Roy Vaughn and Buford Vaughn, Jr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Roy Lee Vaughn and Charles Vaughn.
Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, the family will host a memorial service at a later time. Due notice will be given.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Carroll Hospice.
Condolences can be made online at www.elinefuneralhome.com, or by mail to 702 Main St, Reisterstown, MD 21136.
