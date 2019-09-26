092719_EAGLE_hcmshomecomingcourt
Photo by Tommy

SNEEDVILLE — Its almost Homecoming time at Hancock County Middle School and the maids of the 2019 Homecoming Court have been chosen! They are, back row, left to right — Kelsey Bolden, 7th Grade Maid, 7th grader Maddie Short (last year’s winner who will be crowning this year), and Ashley McCoy, 7th Grade Maid; front row – Zayah Riley, 6th Grade Maid and Memory Collins, 6th Grade Maid. Not pictured: Alexis Bunch, 7th Grade Maid, and 6th grader Haylee Johnson (who will be assisting with the presentation of flowers). The Homecoming Queen will be crowned at halftime during the football game between HCMS and Cosby. Festivities begin at 6 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 3 at the football field and the Hancock Co. Eagle will be there to cover the event. Good luck, Indians, and congratulations, ladies, on being chosen for the Homecoming Court!

