SNEEDVILLE — The following cases were on the docket to be heard in Hancock County General Sessions Court before Judge Floyd W. Rhea on Nov. 18, 2019.
Readers are advised that, under U.S. law, all persons are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Jerry Wayne Anderson II, 30 — registration expired. Date of violation: 9/22/19. Officer Jeremy Shaw.
Edgar Lynn Barnard, 62 — possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. Date of violation: 1/29/19. Officer Isaac Daniels.
Edgar Lynn Barnard, 62 — display of registration plates. Date of violation: 3/2/19. Officer Kolby Mullins.
Edgar Lynn Barnard, 62 — failure to appear. Date of violation: 3/11/19.
Edgar Lynn Barnard, 62 — simple possession/casual exchange. Date of violation: 1/28/19. Officer Isaac Daniels.
Edgar Lynn Barnard, 62 — meth — possession or casual exchange. Date of violation: 3/2/19. Officer Dusty Lamb.
Edgar Lynn Barnard, 62 — possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. Date of violation: 3/2/19. Officer Dusty Lamb.
Angela Baxley, 45 — possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. Date of violation: 9/5/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Angela Baxley, 45 — failure to appear. Date of violation: 10/15/19.
Florence Louise Bivens, 49 — simple possession/casual exchange. Date of violation: 11/15/19. Office William Gunter.
Florence Louise Bivens, 49 — meth — possession or casual exchange. Date of violation: 11/15/19. Officer William Gunter.
Florence Louise Bivens, 49 — possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. Date of violation: 11/15/19. Officer William Gunter.
Florence Louise Bivens, 49 — financial responsibility law; unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag. Date of violations: 11/15/19. Officer Jeremy Shaw.
Florence Louise Bivens, 49 — simple possession/casual exchange. Date of violation: 11/15/19. Officer William Gunter.
Florence Louise Bivens, 49 — simple possession/casual exchange. Date of violation: 11/15/19. Officer William Gunter.
Charles R. Collins, 47 — simple possession/casual exchange. Date of violation: 11/15/19. Officer Joshua Nichols.
Francis Collins, 56 — domestic assault. Date of violation: 9/3/2019. Officer John King.
William Collins, 27 — probation violation. Date of violation: 9/3/19.
William Brian Dillon, 35 — driving while license revoked. Date of violation: 7/8/19. Officer Jeremy Shaw.
Tina M. Ernst, 30 — drivers license law. Date of violation: 11/12/19. Officer William Gunter.
Katherine Ann Ferrell, 23 — disorderly conduct. Date of violation: 9/5/19. Officer Dusty Lamb.
Michael Fleenor, 19 — aggravated burglary. Date of violation: 7/31/19. Officer Allen Johnson.
Michael Fleenor, 19 — theft (up to $1,000). Date of violation: 7/31/19. Officer Allen Johnson.
Amber Nicole Gibson, 25 — possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. Date of violation: 10/3/19. Officer Joshua Nichols.
Amber Nicole Gibson, 25 — possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. Date of violation: 10/15/19. Officer Isaac Daniels.
Amber Nicole Gibson, 25 — tampering with evidence, attempted SOL. Date of violation: 10/3/19. Officer Joshua Nichols.
Amber Nicole Gibson, 25 — schedule II drugs in Drug Free Zone. Date of violation: 10/3/19. Officer Joshua Nichols.
Amber Nicole Gibson, 25 — simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana). Date of violation: 10/15/19. Officer Joshua Nichols.
Amber Nicole Gibson, 25 — simple possession/casual exchange. Date of violation: 10/15/19. Officer Isaac Daniels.
Keith Allen Gordon, 39 — violation of order of protection/restraining order. Date of violation: 8/24/19. Officer William Gunter.
Keith Allen Gordon, 39 — sexual battery. Date of violation: 8/24/19. Officer Jeremy Shaw.
Mary Rose Gordon, 48 — public intoxication. Date of violation: 10/8/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Jacky Shawn Hatfield, 35 — possession of firearm with intent to go armed — dangerous felony. Date of violation: 10/2/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Jacky Shawn Hatfield, 35 — possession of firearm with intent to go armed — dangerous felony. Date of violation: 10/2/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Jacky Shawn Hatfield, 35 — carry weapon — domestic violence/order of protection. Date of violation: 10/2/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Jacky Shawn Hatfield, 35 — meth — possession or casual exchange. Date of violation: 10/2/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Jacky Shawn Hatfield, 35 — resisting stop, arrest, search (no weapon). Date of violation: 10/2/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Jacky Shawn Hatfield, 35 — possess firearm with intent to go armed — dangerous felony. Date of violation: 10/2/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Jacky Shawn Hatfield, 35 — carry weapon — domestic violence/order of protection. Date of violation: 10/2/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Jacky Shawn Hatfield, 35 — simple possession/casual exchange. Date of violation: 10/2/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Jacky Shawn Hatfield, 35 — Schedule II drugs: manufacturing, delivery, sell, possession. Date of violation: 10/2/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Andrew Adam Hill, 23 — evading arrest flight — vehicle. Date of violation: 10/2/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Andrew Adam Hill, 23 — possession of firearm with intent to go armed — dangerous felony. Date of violation: 10/2/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Andrew Adam Hill, 23 — reckless driving. Date of violation: 10/2/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Andrew Adam Hill, 23 — possession of firearm with intent to go armed — dangerous felony. Date of violation: 10/2/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Andrew Adam Hill, 23 — driving without a license; financial responsibility law, unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag. Date of violations: 10/2/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Andrew Adam Hill, 23 — simple possession/casual exchange. Date of violation: 10/2/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Andrew Adam Hill, 23 — possession of firearm with intent to go armed — dangerous felony. Date of violation: 10/2/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Andrew Johnson, 32 — driving while license suspended, light law — motor vehicle. Date of violations: 11/15/19. Officer Jeremy Shaw.
Jimmy Earl Johnson. 46 — driving without a license. Date of violation: 9/22/19. Officer Jeremy Shaw.
Kandy Johnson, 42 — failure to appear. Date of violation: 5/13/15.
Kandy Johnson, 42 — contraband into penal facility. Date of violation: 1/6/15. Officer Sam Napier.
Kandy Johnson, 42 — probation violation. Date of violation: 5/12/15.
Terry L. Lawson, Jr., 45 — display of registration plates, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange. Date of violations: 10/31/19. Officer John King.
Draven Michael Matthews, 23 — financial responsibility law, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange, vehicles/street cars stop at all stop signs. Date of violations: 11/15/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Glen Mullins, 26 — simple possession/casual exchange. Date of violation: 11/12/19. Officer William Gunter.
Glen Mullins, 26 — possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. Date of violation: 11/12/19. Officer William Gunter.
Glen Mullins, 26 — aggravated assault/domestic. Date of violation: 11/12/19. Officer Jeremy Shaw.
Roger Lee Mullins, 66 — criminal trespass. Date of violation: 9/7/19. Officer John King.
Timothy J. Neal, 27 — failure to appear. Date of violation: 11/9/19.
Adam Charles Seal, 31 — driving while license suspended, light law — motor vehicle. Date of violations: 11/15/19. Officer William Gunter.
Terry D. Seal, 26 — financial responsibility law. Date of violation: 11/15/19. Officer William Gunter.
Terry D. Seal, 26 — reckless driving. Date of violation: 11/15/19. Officer William Gunter.
Terry D. Seal, 26 — driving while license suspended. Date of violation: 11/15/19. Officer William Gunter.
Macil A. Skelton, 46 — driving while license suspended. Date of violation: 3/14/19. Officer Stephen Williams.
Vincent Weston, 54 — driving while license revoked due to conviction of DUI. Date of violation: 10/6/19. Officer Jeremy Shaw.
