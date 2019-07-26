Boyd in Rogersville

UT photo ROGERSVILLE — University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd paid a visit to the Hawkins Co. Extension Office this week as part of his goal to visit every Extension Office in the state. The Hawkins Co. Extension Office supports 2,000 4-H students across 17 schools, and oversees the second largest number of farms in the eastern region. Pictured left to right are: Lauren McCoy 4-H Agent; Jack Price, TSU Agent 4-H/Agriculture; Blake Ramsey, Agriculture Agent/County Director; Boyd; Maria McReynolds, Administrative Support Assistant; Susan Connor, Family Consumer Science Agent; Jackie Webb, TNCEP Program Assistant; and Jennifer Lawson, 4-H Program Assistant.

