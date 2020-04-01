Outdoor Classroom Garden grant

Outdoor Classroom Garden grant

ROGERSVILLE — The Tennessee Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom promotes agricultural literacy through teacher training and materials that provide public and private school teachers with accurate information about modern agriculture that can be used in their classrooms. The Foundation funds two grant programs, one for school gardens and the other to assist county Farm Bureaus in conducting Farm Day events for students. The Hawkins County 4-H Honor Club Community Garden Project has received the Foundation’s Outdoor Classroom Garden Grant of $500 for the development of their outdoor classroom. With this program, students learn to incorporate production agriculture, soil conversation, best management practices and non-point water quality control. HCFB hosts a professional development opportunity for teachers each year at their office. Activities are modeled and strategies discussed to make teachers aware of Agriculture in the Classroom AITC began officially in 1982 as an effort by the Dept. of Agriculture to ensure that students understand and appreciate the role of agriculture in their daily lives and to inform students of where their food and clothing originates. Today the Tennessee Foundation for AITC trains more than 1,100 teachers each year, funds 40-plus schools gardens, and assists with more than 60 Farm Day events statewide. For more information, visit www.agclassroom.org/tn or theirr Facebook page at TennesseeAITC. Pictured are Judy Bowery, Jack Price and Jim Wells, president of Farm Bureau.

Tags