KINGSPORT — Representatives from the Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HAAP) held a public meeting on Aug. 22 to inform the public about some recent changes to their Hazardous Waste Corrective Action Order Case Number 03-HCA003.
Laura Peters, who serves as the Restoration Program Manager at HAAP, later told the Review that these new developments mean that several sites within the boundaries of the HAAP that previously contained hazardous waste have been deemed clean.
“We have a Corrective Action Order, which is like a permit, under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act,” Peters said. “This Corrective Action Order covers environmental sites that primarily occurred prior to environment regulations existing. Basically, we had contamination from things before we knew that there could be a problem. So, there’s a process to investigate and clean those sites up to regulatory standards.”
The aforementioned Corrective Action Order outlines the process through which these contaminated sites must be cleaned.
“We follow the Corrective Action Order and, as we get sites cleaned up or investigated, we have to request a modification to move them from one table to another,” Peters explained. “The tables list out the sites and either what we need to do or how we need to manage them. Most of our sites are already cleaned up, and we have monitoring and controls in place at the property so that workers know that there could be a hazard there.”
Peters explained that, if a site is deemed as hazardous, there are regulations that workers must follow in order to be at the site or make any changes to it.
The particular sites discussed at the recent public meeting are being moved from a listing that requires these regulations to one that does not.
“For example, at one of the sites, we dug up all of the contamination and disposed of it properly, so we want to put it on the table that says it is clean,” Peters told the Review. “It means that we don’t have to keep controls on an area, and we can take the sign down (which identifies the area as hazardous). It’s still identified in our GIS system, but it is marked as clear because we’ve dug up all of the contamination. We take samples when we’re done to make sure that that’s occurred, and all those samples are below residential screening levels.”
Peters claimed that the cleanup process is effective enough that residential homes could theoretically be built on the previously hazardous sites, and people could safely live there.
“In other instances, under Tennessee law for hazardous waste requirements, if we’ve got groundwater monitoring, and we go more than three years without the contaminant being above the screening level, then we’re allowed to ask to stop monitoring for that,” Peters added.
The majority of the changes being made to the aforementioned case number have to do with ground water monitoring.
Peters also noted that the HAAP has a “very mature environmental cleanup program.”
