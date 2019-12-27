Helen Tipton McLain Voiles, age 82, peacefully entered Heaven’s gates on Monday, December 23, 2019.
She was raised in Van Hill and New Hope communities.
The daughter of John Lee Tipton and Jessie Caldwell Tipton, she was a faithful servant to our good Lord and was saved at an early age. She was a loving mother, and grandmother, and a dear friend to all who knew her.
She was a member of New Hope Christian Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and youth minister for many years rewarding hundreds of children with exceptional morals and values. She taught from the heart and many people, young and old, learned true lessons of character.
She was a caregiver for the elderly, loved her pets, enjoyed gardening, sewing, camping, and cooking. She will truly be missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Ralph Douglas McLain, and J.C. Voiles; infant son, Jason Todd McLain; grandson, Benjamine Johsua “BJ” McLain; sisters, Ruby Morgan, Debbie Louise Matthews, and Janette Cloud; brothers, Bobby Tipton and Howard Tipton; daughters-in-law, Tina Carmack McLain and Juanita Simpson McLain; half brothers, William, Clarence, Malcom, Rex, and Herbert Tipton; half-sister, Margret Hunley; father-in-law, Fred Y. McLain; and mother-in-law, Myrtle Richards McLain.
She is survived by her sons, Benny Douglas McLain, David Lynn McLain; daughter, JoRita Rosenbalm; sister, Wanda Tipton Mowl; brother, Ralph Tipton; grandchildren, Jermey White, Niki Davis, Joey White, and Shannon White Hale; sons-in-law, Steve White and Jimmy Rosenbalm; daughter-in-law, Wendy D. Lipe McLain; step grandchildren, Dylan, Caleb, and Meghan Lipe; step-daughters, Delores Voiles Linex, Lisa Voiles Nelson, and Linda Voiles Croy; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Linda Farmer and Darlis Edinger; and six great-grandchildren.
The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services followed in Mowell Cemetery with Rev. Chip McLain officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
