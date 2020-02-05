Mount Carmel is looking at some costly improvements to its out-of-compliance sewer treatment system, though no official figure has been obtained.
The BMA voted at its Jan. 23 meeting to authorize the engineering firm Vaughan and Melton to conduct a $25,000 study of the sewer treatment plant that aims to lay out a 10-15-year plan for improvements.
Out of compliance with state regulations
City Manager Mike Housewright later told the Review that the problem with the treatment plant involves a portion that stopped working several years ago. This particular portion is designed to remove solids from the waste when it first enters the treatment plant.
He explained that the city has applied for CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funding for this project twice in the past; however, they were rejected both times because the median income of Mount Carmel residents is too high for eligibility.
Though this portion of the sewer plant is not functioning, Housewright explained that the water that is released to the public is still clean, as the rest of the plant simply has to work harder to make up for the broken portion.
The survey of the plant is expected to take between four to six months, and the resulting plan would lay out multiple projects to be completed over a 10-15-year period to get the plant back to compliance.
Since the problem has been put off for so long, the town has no option but to fix it now.
After some discussion on the matter, Alderman Jim Gilliam asked to table the resolution for another month; however, Vice Mayor Jennifer Williams explained, “I don’t think we can because of the problems with the state on compliance. If we do that (put it off), we’ll have some huge fines coming from the state. They’ve given us two chances already to get our ducks in a row, and we need to comply.”
Alderman Steven McLain noted that, “The town has to at least meet state standards (for the plant).”
“And we’re not presently there,” Housewright added.
Putting off a solution could lead to a rate increaseGilliam explained that he wasn’t sure it was a good idea to spend the $25,000 for the study and explained that he felt Vaughan and Melton are “just in here strictly to make money.”
“When they come in and put everyone’s rates higher, then you’ll be hearing from the people,” Williams replied.
At this point, Mount Carmel residents already pay high sewer rates. A 2014 survey from the state showed Mount Carmel residents paying $36.68 for 5,000 gallons. At the time, Church Hill’s 5,000-gallon rate was $22.21, Rogersville’s was $14.19 and Kingsport’s was $34.10.
The city’s 5,000-gallon rate has since been raised to $40.75.
Paying for the solution Vaughan and Melton already did a preliminary walk-through of the plant and told the city that it will take at least $1 million for the needed repairs and maybe more.
When Alderman Carl Wolfe asked how the city will pay for that, Housewright explained, “We’ll have to take out a loan.”
Housewright plans to look into a low interest loan through the state revolving loan fund administered through USDA.
Williams also noted that the city would not be eligible to apply for the loan if they don’t have the study done.
“We’re looking for a life-preserver”Aldermen Wolfe and Gilliam were less than thrilled about the potential cost to bring the plant back up to compliance and the idea of taking on more debt.
“We pretty much don’t have a choice,” Williams said in response. “We’re up against a wall.”
“But, once they get in there, it (the cost of the repairs) could jump to five million,” Gilliam said. “We’re just jumping into something and we don’t know what it’s going to cost. I need to see a set price of what it’s going to be.”
“The problem is that we’re already in the middle of something, and we’re looking for a life preserver,” Housewright said.
In the end, the BMA approved the study 4-2 with Gilliam and Wolfe voting against it.
