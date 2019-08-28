ROGERSVILLE — The East Tennessee Awakening tent revival organizers talk about prayer more than any one other subject. Local pastors agree with national faith leaders around the country who believe a true “awakening” can only come to America based on how much and how fervently people pray.
Evangelist D.R. Harrison felt that area church members should be invited to the town square to pray for both revival in our region and in our nation. The event was held Friday, Aug. 23, from 12:15-12:45 p.m. at the Hawkins Co. Courthouse.
While most residents are used to attending prayer services where people gather and listen to leaders who do the prayers, this prayer service was definitely different. Everyone was invited to pray out loud during the time of prayer and the sound of prayer could be heard on all four corners of the square.
Without a sound system and chairs, it was estimated this was one of the largest attended prayer efforts that has taken place on the town square. Some 15 pastors stood behind the evangelist and took turns coming to the podium adding their prayers to those attending. Pastor Fred Dimond stated, that “while no one could understand the prayers of the person next to you, all of us felt a breakthrough in our prayers reaching heaven and pleasing God. We did what He asked today and we can felt His approval.”
“Beginning in 2018, there began to be revivals and crusades all over East Tennessee, a much more concentrated number than usual,” said Pastor Billy Ray Courtney. “This year, there has, or shortly will be, crusades and prayer rallies in Johnson City, Kingsport, Rogersville, and Morristown. God is up to something and residents of Hawkins County feel we will be right in the center of it as it happens” referring to a transformation of our region and beyond.
On Monday of this week, the East Tennessee Awakening continued into it’s eighth week with services Monday through Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday night’s service will be a special service for unity of churches. The church with the highest number of members attending will take home the offering. There are no strings attached, but it can be used for things like a youth mission trip, building fund or something else needed by the church. This was done in Greeneville last year and one church that brought nearly 80 members has the highest attendance and took the offering home which amounted to just over $3,000.
