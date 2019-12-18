The Thomas Amis Historic site hosted their annual Colonial Christmas open house on Saturday, Dec. 14. The house was decked out in traditional Colonial Christmas decor, and owners Jake and Wendy Jacobs gave tours of the historic home.
Sadly, Tim ‘Stonewolf’ Moore, who founded the Amis Mill American Indian Gathering and participated in the Colonial Christmas event, passed away just hours after the Christmas event.
The Rogersville Review would like to dedicate these photos to Stonewolf’s legacy, as he was always passionate about educating the public and preserving American Indian history and culture for generations to come. Stonewolf told the Review before the most recent American Indian gathering that the Thomas Amis Historic Site was quite significant for him, as his fifth-great-grandfather, Dragging Canoe, stood on that land in the 1700’s.
For more photos of the Colonial Christmas event, check out the online version of this article at http://www.therogersvillereview.com/.
