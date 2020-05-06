SURGOINSVILLE — When apprehended, the person or persons believed to be responsible for burning a mobile home in the 2700 block of Caney Valley Road, near Surgoinsville, could be charged with arson and theft of property (under $1,000).
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Lamons said in a report filed on April 27, 2020, that he was dispatched late that evening to the location to meet with the complainant, who said that he was at the residence two days earlier, on the morning of Saturday, April 25, and noticed several items were missing, including underpinning from around the mobile home, tin from the roof, and cedar posts.
The complainant later received a text from a family member informing him that a person — who was identified by name in the report — “was going around telling people he burnt the trailer down” to keep two individuals “from stealing everything out of it”.
The complainant told Lamons that when he went back to the location about 9:38 p.m., he found the structure had burned.
Lamons said at the time of his visit, there were no “hot spots” remaining, and that Central Dispatch had received no reports of a fire at that location.
