JOHNSON CITY — The annual George L. Carter Railroad Museum Scale Model Train Show will happen this weekend at East Tennessee State University.
Whether you’re a fan of model trains, or just looking for a fun and entertaining way to spend the day, the 64,000 square-foot show promises not to disappoint! The event is set for Friday, June 1 from noon until 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is $6 per day. Kids under 12 are admitted free.
ETSU’s Memorial Center, in Johnson City, is the venue, with plenty of free parking at the indoor garage across from the complex.
Model trains in all shapes and sizes will be for sale from dealers across the Southeast, plus there will be several operating display layouts featuring a variety of trains in action to delight young and old.
“If you like trains, this is where you’ll want to be” explains the show’s coordinator Roger Teinert. “It wouldn’t be possible without a great group of volunteers from the George L. Carter Railroad Museum. We’re pleased to be able to bring this event to the public.”
The museum is also sponsoring the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Rail Road Historical Society’s Annual convention the same weekend, bringing fans of both model trains and the real thing to Johnson City.
