ROGERSVILLE — Trunk or Treat on Main Street will be held in Rogersville on Thursday, October 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Trunk or Treat is a safe, fun alternative to trick or treating with lots of candy for everyone ages one to 12 years of age.
Main Street will be blocked off from Hasson to Brownlow and cars will be lined up and down the street. Participants are asked to decorate their trunks and load them with candy. There will be an entrance and an exit to control the flow of children, with the entrance at Brownlow and Main and the exit at Hasson and Main.
Upon registration at the entrance, children will receive a tote bag and a card with the car numbers on it. Each car will mark their number off on the card when a child receives their candy. This year sponsors are requesting for all cars participating in Trunk or Treat enter from Depot Street.
A costume contest will be held on the lawn in front of Hawkins County Courthouse, with registration beginning between 5;30 and 6:00 p.m. Judging will be at 6:30. Categories are ages (0-3), (4-7), (8-12). Costumes will be judged on creativity (NO commercial costumes). Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in each category, with ribbons going to all participants.
First, Second and Third place trophies for the best decorated trunk will also be awarded.
To reserve a space for your car, or to volunteer, contact the Rogersville Main Street/Chamber of Commerce at 423-272-2186, visit www.rogersvilletnchamber.com or www.rogersvilletnmainstreet.com to download car registration, sponsorship and volunteer forms. Forms may also be faxed into the Chamber office at 423-272-8751.
