JONESBOROUGH — State Senator Rusty Crowe (R) picked up his petition to officially join the race to represent Tennessee’s open First Congressional District seat on Thursday, Feb. 27.
U.S. Representative Phil Roe (R) announced in January that he will retire rather than seek a seventh term.
Crowe said he is running for Congress “because Tennessee’s on the right track and D.C. needs a good dose of Tennessee.”
“I’ve spent my life serving Tennesseans as a volunteer for the Vietnam War and then as a citizen legislator in the Tennessee Senate,” Crowe said. “Today, Tennessee is thriving because we’ve applied common-sense conservative principles to achieve extraordinary results.”
Crowe noted Tennessee is now the top state for fiscal stability with the lowest debt as a percentage of personal income and leads the nation in business climate, advanced industry jobs, and small business growth.
“It Matters Who Governs,’ and it matters how Republicans govern when they get the chance,” Crowe continued. “In Tennessee, we’ve done exactly what we campaigned on, but the last time Republicans controlled Congress, they broke their promises to the voters, especially regarding federal spending, Obamacare, and border security and immigration. Sometimes you have to hold your own party to its principles. When a Republican governor tried to impose an unconstitutional, job-killing state income tax on Tennesseans, my decisive opposition was what stopped it dead in its tracks once and for all.”
Current Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi “and her socialist colleagues” want to fundamentally transform America into something the Founders never intended and obstruct President Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda, Crowe said.
“With the House and the Senate so completely polarized, President Trump under relentless partisan attack, and a socialist likely to be leading the other party in the general election, D.C. has never needed a good dose of Tennessee as badly as it does right now,” Crowe concluded. “That’s why I’m officially running for Congress. It’s about personally serving the people of Northeast Tennessee, supporting our president, and protecting our fundamental constitutional rights.”
Crowe will appear on the August 6, 2020 GOP primary ballot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.