NASHVILLE — The Twelfth Annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards ceremony will honor volunteers from 69 counties, including Hawkins, in Franklin on Feb. 9, 2020.
The awards will celebrate the efforts of 115 volunteers statewide who have strived to improve their communities through service.
One youth and one adult volunteer were selected from participating counties to receive this prestigious award. Nominees were judged based on the community’s need of the volunteer service performed, initiative taken to perform the service, creativity used to solve a community problem and impact of the volunteer service on the community.
The individual awards are sponsored by Community Care of Rutherford County and Tennessee 4-H.
From Hawkins County the honorees are:
Herb Davidson – Adult Honoree
Emergency Food Services of Church Hill provides grocery food items for families that cannot make it from month to month with their existing resources. Herb, alongside his wife, has operated the Emergency Food Services since 2008 and has given 10,400 volunteer hours.
He is never seen without a genuine smile as he cheers on the other volunteers who serve approximately 80 – 100 families each week. He is always there to receive donations during food drives, thanking everyone for helping those struggling with hunger issues in the community. Whenever there is a problem with the building, whether an extra electrical outlet is needed, there is a problem with a refrigerator or freezer, or a leaking roof, Herb is always the one to fix it. Herb also provides a lot of “fix it” services for the Free Medical Clinic in Church Hill.
Laura Grace Jenkins – Youth Honoree
Laura Grace is an active member of the 4-H Honor Club and chartered the 4-H Sewing Club. Under her direction, the club has sewn and donated baby blankets to the Hawkins County Pregnancy Crisis Center and the Ronald McDonald House, as well as taught many 4-H members sewing techniques.
Through 4-H, she helped put on a Trunk-or-Treat for low-income families in Knoxville, packed bags for children that come through the Department of Children Services, and collected and distributed needed items for local non-profits.
She currently serves as Tennessee 4-H State Council President and serves the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber as the 2019-2020 Miss Chamber. She has participated in multiple community beautification events.
Beyond all those activities, she volunteers at numerous other non-profit organizations and is active in her church’s youth group. Laura Grace strives daily to better herself, her community, her region and ultimately her world.
“Each year, 1.6 million Tennessee volunteers give more than 137 million hours of service, contributing the equivalent of $3.3 billion to Tennessee’s economy. They are the backbone of our great state, and by giving of their time and talents to fulfill needs that would otherwise go unmet, they truly embody the spirit of giving,” said Volunteer Tennessee Executive Director, Jim Snell.
Volunteer Tennessee coordinates the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards at the state level. Volunteer Tennessee is the 25 member, bipartisan citizen board appointed by the Governor to oversee AmeriCorps and service-learning programs and to advance volunteerism and citizen service to solve community problems in the Volunteer State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.