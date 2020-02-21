COSBY — The Cosby Eagles dominated both the boys and girls games against the visiting Hancock County Indians on Thursday, Feb., 13, 2020.
In the boys game, the Eagles rolled to a 63-34 victory.
For the Indians Remi Fugate had seven points while Ethan Hopkins and Brady Johnson scored six points each.
In the girls game, the Lady Eagles jumped out to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter and the Lady Indians couldn’t make up any ground and Cosby won 55-21.
Cassie Seal had eight points for the Lady Indians and Lanie Dalton added five.
