ROGERSVILLE — Donna L. Goins is the Artist of the Month for the Local Artist Gallery.
“I have only been involved with them for a little over six months, but I have been an artist my whole life,” she said. “I excelled in art in high school and then attended Berea College in Berea, KY for a year, and studied at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio, where I was born.”
During her earlier career, she painted under the pseudonym of ‘dlweantc’.
“Currently I paint under Donna L. Goins,” she said. “I really never stopped painting so I have been painting for about 35 years. Recently, I have been able to devote a lot of time to my craft of oil painting.”
She and husband, Larry, moved to the area around three years ago, and currently make their home in Greeneville.
“We spent the last 11 years in Pensacola, Florida,” she said. “We enjoyed the beach but really feel more at home in the mountains. We love the area, the people, and the mountains. My family loves family studies and currently volunteers at the Hawkins County Archives.”
Since she has another job in retail, Donna said she doesn’t get to dedicate as much time to painting as she would like, but manages to find time to paint daily.
“My favorite subjects come from nature,” she said.
“If a photograph or scene strikes me, I paint it. I prefer my own photos but work from a variety of references.”
The couple has four adult sons, one daughter, and six grandchildren.
“Our first grandchild will be one this month,” she added. “We are proud of all of them and several of them have creative talents”
A reception is planned for Donna on Thursday, March 19, from 6-8 p.m. at the Gallery on Main Street in downtown Rogersville.
