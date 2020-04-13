Sheila Kay Bradley Lamb left this world on Saturday morning, April 11, 2020, at the age of 64, and walked through the pearly gates into perfect peace. Her father, Namon Bradley, and mother, Marie Pearson Bradley, along with her sister and best friend, Jean Lamb, met her at the gates with great rejoicing.
She left behind a beloved husband of 46 years, Harold Thomas Lamb, whom she always called “Her Tommy.”
She was the greatest Mama in the entire universe to her daughter, Amanda Lamb. Her baby brother, Bryan Bradley, was treasured by her. She loved to boss him around and make him grin. Bryan gave her a beloved niece, Megan Bradley. The Lambs gave her a full and vibrant family and she forever cherished her family members from across the mountain.
Sheila had amazing Goddaughters: Chelsey Hensley, Savana Dyer and Zoey Cameron. The light of her life was her six-year old Grandbaby, Mollie Ray Hensley.
She may have only given birth to one child, but she was a Mama to many. She loved having a house full of folks to love on. She had a host of friends and made people smile any time they met her.
Sheila was born September 24, 1955, and was raised “Overhome”, in Treadway, Tennessee. She was so proud of her childhood in the valley and loved to tell funny stories about Clinch School.
She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and had a beautiful testimony of accepting Jesus by the living room couch after a revival meeting there. She learned to sing at church, and what a beautiful voice she had! It was a blessing to feel her spirit when she sang. She loved it.
She was in a quartet as a teenager and met “her Tommy” at a Sunday night singing service at Friendship when he was in a different quartet. He borrowed his best friend’s car to drive her home that night and the rest is history. From that day forward, they made beautiful music together whether it was in different groups at church or just at home.
She moved to Rogersville when they got married and kept a wonderful home. She could cook better than a gourmet chef- her biscuits and chicken n’ dumplins were the best around! Sheila loved flowers and took great pride in her garden out back. It was her favorite place to be. You would often see her sitting amongst her flowers enjoying a cup of blazing hot coffee from her little red cup. She retired from the Hawkins County Farm Service Agency, and always enjoyed helping her farmers.
Sheila loved to cut up and have fun, and you could count on her twinkling eyes and mischievous smile to make you laugh. When you needed a shoulder to cry on, Sheila was always there. Sheila was the best, and our world was brighter because of her. Sheila loved us all so well, and she will be missed until we see her again in Heaven.
Sheila will lie in state on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, from 9 a.m to 5 p.m., and Thursday, April 16, from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 16, at Highland Cemetery, at 3 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
