SNEEDVILLE — A teenager missing from Hancock County has been entered into the National Crime Information Center, and the Missing and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children network, and authorities are asking the public to help locate her.
Charlie Mason, 16, is a white female with red hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on June 3, 2019 in Sneedville.
She stands five feet and one inch tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
If anyone has seen her, or knows of her whereabouts, please contact the Hancock Co. Sheriff's Office at 423-733-2249, or the NCFMEC at 800-843-5678 (1-800-THE LOST).
