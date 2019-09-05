MORRISTOWN — A weeklong celebration kicks off Sunday, Sept. 8, and Regency Retirement Village, in Morristown — which is home to several Hawkins Countians — is joining assisted living communities across the country for the festivities.
National Assisted Living Week continues through Saturday, Sept. 14, with the theme, “A Spark of Creativity.”
“Finding a creative outlet can be instrumental to mind, body and spirit — especially among older adults,” said Merideth Kongchan Community Consultant of Regency Retirement Village “National Assisted Living Week emphasizes the role we as caregivers play to help residents find that spark, so they can live life to its fullest.”
“A Spark of Creativity” hopes to inspire assisted living residents to explore their creative side whether through the arts or beyond. Specifically, art therapy can offer many benefits to older adults, such as improving cognitive and sensory-motor functions, fostering self-esteem and self-awareness, cultivating emotional resilience, enhancing social skills, and reducing and resolving conflicts and distress, according to the American Art Therapy Association.
Activities offered this week at Regency Retirement Village include:
• Painting with Kasey, Sept. 9, 1 p.m., encouraging seniors to explore their creative side. Whether seniors come to learn something new, or enjoy something they have always loved, the arts are a great way to enrich residents’ quality of life.
• First Responders and Veterans lunch, Sept. 10, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., an appreciation lunch for all local First Responders and Veterans. A time to come together relax and enjoy some lunch cooked by Regency staff as a way to show our love and support while fostering interactions with different generations and community members.
• Seated Thai Chi, Sept. 11, 2 p.m., Meditation & Exercise, engaging seniors in activities such as tai chi that can benefit mind, body and spirit. Studies indicate that certain types of meditation and exercise can stimulate the brain to further encourage creativity.
• Bluegrass Festival, Sept. 12, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m., what better way for residents, families and the community to connect than through our annual Bluegrass Festival! Music plays an important role in life for people of all ages, forging connections to pivotal events and fond memories. Research has found that music can promote relaxation, improve productivity and lower stress. For seniors, pleasing melodies can deliver even more benefits for physical and mental health, memory and important social connections.
• Making memories — memory boards, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m., join us and make a memory board to display pictures of friends, family, and all the fun you had making memories with Regency this week.
