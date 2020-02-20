THROUGH FEB. 28
SIGN-UP for beginner keyboard lessons, at the Hancock Co. Public Library. Classes are free for children 6-17. Classes will be held March 5-14, from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Instructor is Maurita Cook. Sign up sheets can be picked up at the library.
FEB. 21
POPCORN AND PAINTING, presented by the Hancock Co. High School Prom Committee, at the Hancock Co High School Cafeteria, beginning at 6:00 p.m. $20 per person (ages 10 & up), popcorn and beverages provided. Space is limited, to reserve your spot contact Ms. Kasey Ferguson at kasey.ferguson@hcsk12.com or on Facebook.
FEB. 22
PASSPORT FAIR, at Sneedville Post Office, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. If you are planning to travel abroad and need a US Passport, the Post Office can take care of that for you! See article elsewhere in this week’s Eagle for more information.
FEB. 25
JUBILEE PROJECT YOUTH, fundraising Pancake Dinner, at Jubilee Project office, 197 N. Jockey Street, Sneedville, 4-6 p.m.. Cost $5 per person (ages 10-adult), $3 for children under 10. Assortment of pancakes, bacon, fruit, drinks (coffee, water, milk). Tickets available from any member of the Youth, at the office, or at the door. For more information contact Monte Emerson at 423-733-4195.
HANCOCK CO. BOARD OF EDUCATION work session, 6 p.m., Director of Schools office. Public welcome to attend.
FEB. 27
HANCOCK CO. BOARD OF EDUCATION will interview the first group of three candidates for the position of Director of Schools, in the School System’s office (Director of Schools), beginning at 6 p.m. Public welcome to attend. (NOTE: According to BOE policy, only Board Members may ask questions.)
FEB. 28
HANCOCK CO. BOARD OF EDUCATION will interview the second group of three candidates for the position of Director of Schools, in the School System’s office (Director of Schools), beginning at 6 p.m. Public welcome to attend. (NOTE: According to BOE policy, only Board Members may ask questions.)
FEB. 29
MOBILE 3D MAMMOGRAM: at Walgreens, Sneedville, from 9-3. Participants must meet the following criteria for screening, must be 40+ years of age, no current breast problems, no personal history of breast cancer, climb stairs independently, at least one year since last screening, and inform staff if you have implants. Insurance is filed for each participant, women with no insurance need to call to qualify for grant funding. To schedule your appointment, please call 865-305-9753. Appointment is required.
MARCH 6
HANCOCK CO. BOARD OF EDUCATION meeting, 7 p.m., Director of Schools office. Public welcome to attend.
MARCH 7
LINCOLN DAY DINNER, hosted by Hancock Co. Republican Party, Treadway VFD Community Room, 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, email Bobby Johnson at bobjohnson156@yahoo.com, or call 423-300-2130, 423-300-2132, or 423-733-8576.
MARCH 20
HCMHS CAREER FAIR at the HCMHS Gymnasium, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. If your business would like to participate, please contact by phone Jessica Martin or Tara Marion at 423-733-4611, or by email, Jessica.m.martin@tn.gov or tara.marion@hcsk12.com.
APRIL 4
AWAKEN YOUTH EVENT, Hancock Co. High School, beginning at 6: p.m.
BINGO FUNDRAISER, hosted by Chesnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept., at the Old High School Gym, Sneedville, 6 p.m.
MAY 1
REGISTRATION FOR SUMMER READING PROGRAM “IMAGINE YOUR STORY”, begins at Hancock Co. Public Library. Programs will be held on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m.: May 26, June 2, June 9, June 16, June 23, and June 30. Free and all children are welcome!
MAY 2
HANCOCK CO. EQUESTRIANS FIRST HORSE SHOW, Friendly Valley Ranch, 2443 Mountain Valley Rd., Thorn Hill, TN. Gates open at 3 pm, opening ceremony at 5 pm. For more information call Alex Hopkins at 423-300-8920 or Allison Hopkins at 423-300-1253.
MAY 9
HANCOCK CO HIGH SCHOOL PROM, 5 p.m.
