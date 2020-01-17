ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County 4-H recently conducted its 4-H Public Speaking Contest within the various 4-H club meetings.
Each 4-Her wrote a speech on any appropriate topic and present that speech in front of their classroom where they were judged on many different criteria.
Fourth grade speeches were to be between 1-3 minutes in length, 5th & 6th grade speeches were to be 2-4 minutes while 7th & 8th were to be between 3-5 minutes.
There were 214 members that participated in this contest, with 68 earning their way to participate in the county-wide contest, which was held at Surgoinsville Middle School on January 9, 2020.
Those that participated were: Carrie Ruth Lawson (RCS), Luke Fainter (RCS), Shayla Fender (RCS), Brandon Dykes (RCS), Emersyn Short (Carters Valley), Andy Fields (Mooresburg), Anna Claire Catron (RCS), Shelbi Costello (Mooresburg), Caroline Hicks (RCS), Chloe Fritts (SES), Kaylee Waskiewicz (CHES), Ainsley Price (RCS), Griffen Hensley (Carters Valley), Paisley Williams (Mooresburg), Kaydance Risher (Carters Valley), Eli Ramsey (CHES), Sophia Galvez (RCS), Sierra Williams (SES), Eli Boyd (RCS), Saphira Logsdon (CHIS), Carter Collier (SMS), Garron Barnette (CHIS), Savannah Hunley (CHIS), Will Phillips (RCS), Kolton Isles (SMS), Madeline Henriott (CHIS), Bella Catron (RCS), Amelia Barton (SMS), and Aliah Laster (SMS).
The winners from each grade level will advance on to the Upper 8 Sub-Regional 4-H Public Speaking Contest in Greeneville. Those winners from each grade level were: Carrie Ruth Lawson (4th), Eli Boyd (5th), Bella Catron (6th), and Amelia Barton (7th).
Congratulations to all who participated!
