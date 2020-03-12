ROGERSVILLE — On Saturday, March 7, 2020, Cherokee High School’s NJROTC participated in the Rocky Top orienteering meet, sponsored by Cocke County High School NJROTC, at the Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville.
Cherokee’s NJROTC Orienteering Team earned First Place Overall.
Orienteering is a sport that requires navigational skills using a map and compass to navigate from point to point in usually unfamiliar terrain while moving at a quick speed. To be an efficient in orienteering, one must be able to know how to read a map, and to work with a good pace and efficiency. Once all the runners come back from their course they are scored and the team with the highest score wins.
Orienteering is for all ages and degrees of fitness and skill. It provides the suspense and excitement of a treasure hunt. The object is to locate control points by using a map and compass to navigate the outdoor terrain. Orienteering began in Scandinavia in the 1800s. By 1919 it was a competitive sport in Sweden. It came to the United States in 1946 as a recreational activity and later became a competitive sport.
Competitive orienteering involves running from point to point. It is move demanding that road running, not only because of the terrain, but because the participant must make decisions, and keep track of the distance covered. Although orienteering challenges both the mind and the body, the competitor’s ability to think under pressure and make wise decisions is sometimes more important than speed or endurance.
Cherokee NJROTC’s Male Team placed 1st Overall. Individual Male awards include:
• Leif Hollingsworth, First Place Males
• Keegan Horn, Second Place Males
• Kameron Sauceman, Third Place Males
• Noah Eidson, Fourth Place Males
• Josh McClellan, Fifth Place Males
Cherokee NJROTC’s Female Team placed 1st Overall. Individual Female Team Awards include:
• Jessica Rawlings, First Place Females
• Josie Roten, Second Place Females
• Jennifer Kiser, Third Place Females
• Emily Aviles, Fourth Place Females
• Jewel MacGregor, Fifth Place Females
