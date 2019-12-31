SNEEDVILLE — Mildred Moles, age 83, of Sneedville, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.
She was saved in 1946 and was a member of Friendlies Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Moles; parents, Brown and Susan Johns; brother, Jess Johns; sister, Arlene Riley; and infant daughter, Eleta Elaine Moles.
Survivors include sons, James Roger Moles, of Morristown, Ronnie J. Moles, of Morristown, and Randy Alvin Moles, of Sneedville; grandchildren, Heather Honto, of Russellville, Russell Moles, of Morristown, Jessica Rimer, of Atlanthus Hill, Adam Moles, of Sneedville, and Dylan Moles of Rutledge; five great-grandchildren;
brothers, Ralph Johns, of Sneedville, and Grant Johns, of Bean Station; sister, Dorothy Lane, of Thorn Hill; special friend, Fay Lawson; and special caregivers, Sherry (Snook) Cope, Tasha Gordon, Gail Dean and Regina Elliott.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Dr. John Short, Avalon Hospice and Hancock Manor Nursing Home for all the care given to Mildred.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m,. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at McNeil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Andrew Greene officiating. Special music will be provided by the Fleenor Family. Internment will follow in Greene Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m., on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, is in charge of the arrangements.
