ROGERSVILLE — Horace E. Saunders, Jr., age 91 of Rogersville, passed away, Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Pampa, TX. Mr. Saunders was a member of Rogersville Church of Christ and was a faithful Christian for almost 80 years. He was a veteran of World War II having served in the U.S. Air Force from 1946-1949. In addition to active duty he served in the ROTC and reserves for several years.
He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas where he attended from 1949-1953.
Mr. Saunders was preceded in death by his parents, Horace E. and Florence Crossman Saunders, Sr.; and sisters, Jesse Saunders, Arlene Dodman and Bette Bates.
He is survived by his wife, of 71 years, Roberta June Cummins Saunders; daughter, Marcia Shulam and husband, Joseph of Jerusalem; sons, Horace E. "Sandy" Saunders, III and wife, Phyllis of Rogersville, Scott Saunders and wife, Susan, and Nathan Saunders and wife, Ruth all of Nashville; grandchildren, Barry Shulam and wife, Beth, Danah Sanders, Horace E. Saunders, IV, David Saunders and wife, Amy, Sarah Kersey and husband, Will, Laura Saunders, Kristen Spencer and husband, Adam, Janelle Ford and husband, Ty, Burton Saunders and wife, Lauren, Ben Saunders and Andrew Saunders; great-grandchildren, Ashton, Joey, Noaam, Caden, Tate, Cora June, Drayton, Josiah, Holland, Warren, Estelle, Vivian, Consie June, Tina and Emma; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Rogersville Church of Christ. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. at the church with Minister Dathan Hickman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Healing Hands International, 455 McNally Dr., Nashville, TN 37211.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Saunders family.
