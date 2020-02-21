Commission to consider changing juvenile judge position to full time

At next Monday’s meeting, the Hawkins Co. Commission will hear a proposal to change the Juvenile Judge position, currently held by Judge Daniel Boyd, from part-time to full-time.
The matter was originally on the agenda for the Jan. 27 Commission meeting but was pulled for further revision.
This is a change that will require numerous steps to implement.
Hawkins Co. Budget Director Eric Buchanan explained when the matter first came up in the December Personnel Committee meeting, “it’s my understanding that you guys (Commission) establish that there is a need, you send it to the state for their consideration and they sign it or reject it. If they approve it, it’s still not actually official. The full commission has to approve it by a two-thirds vote…at that point, the chairman of the commission has to report back to the state whether we accepted it or not.”
Boyd will also attend Monday’s Commission meeting on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. to answer any questions relating to the change.
“I’m not doing it just because it’s me”
“I would like to assess the Juvenile Judge position, and I would be doing so for anyone that would be serving in that position,” Boyd told the Personnel Committee in December. “I’m not doing it just because it’s me—I’m doing it because the need for more time to be devoted to that position is needed now probably more than ever. If you’re wanting me to tell what I’d like, I think it should be full-time.”
The Juvenile Judge is an elected position with an eight-year term, and Boyd’s term will end in 2022.
He explained that, in 2018, there 925 petitions filed in Hawkins Co. Juvenile Court, and 2019 has seen 927 as of Dec. 18.
“If a petition is filed, that doesn’t mean that I hear the case and it’s over,” he said. “Lots of these cases go on for months and months. With these cases, many times it’s one docket number with six, seven or eight potential court dates.”
Lots of overtime
He went on to explain that he officially holds court on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On a normal day, Boyd explained that court begins at 9 a.m. and he leaves the office at 4:30 p.m.; however, other days don’t end for Boyd until around 7 or 8 p.m.
“But, I’m up there (at the Juvenile services office) every day,” he said.
When Boyd is working late, he explained that there are at least three court security officers, one Juvenile Court staff member and a Deputy Juvenile Clerk who have to work late as well.
“I was informed today that I have two employees who are not in compliance with their compensatory time because they get so much extra—either staying over or being on call,” he said. “If they were to retire right now, the county would have to fork up a big sum of money to pay their comp time.”
Each of the four Juvenile Court staff members are already full-time employees, so Boyd explained that taking his position to full-time could save money in regard to the overtime currently being paid to these staff members when they stay late.
Because the county’s Juvenile Judge position is part-time, Boyd operates a law practice on days when he is not working as the Juvenile Judge.
Thus, he explained that he often has scheduling conflicts.
“One of the biggest issues that I face are the detention hearings, and those happen any day,” he said. “A detention hearing has to be held within 24 hours of the young person being held in detention (excluding weekends and holidays). Many times, on Monday morning, I have a detention hearing that I’m sometimes not available for due to the law practice I’m in.”
New school board policy could affect juvenile court load
Boyd went on to explain that Hawkins Co. Board of Education’s new tobacco and e-cigarette policy could potentially increase the Juvenile Judge’s case load.
At their November meeting, the BOE voted in favor of drafting a new, strengthened tobacco and e-cigarette policy in response to the increasing number of violations seen in schools throughout the county. The newly drafted policy would consistently refer students caught with tobacco or e-cigarette paraphernalia to Juvenile Court.
However, Boyd told the committee that tobacco/e-cigarette usage is not a delinquent offense.
“That’s a civil penalty,” he said. “With the schools taking the stance that they are—which I don’t blame them for taking—it shouldn’t go to Juvenile Court. I can order that they (offenders) do community service, I believe. So, it’s a fine and a little bit of community service. This is something I’m going to talk to Representative (Gary) Hicks about making it more of a delinquent penalty.”
The cost of a full-time Juvenile Judge
Currently, Hawkins Co. Juvenile Judge’s salary is set at 40 percent of the General Session’s salary; thus, Boyd’s 2019 salary was $68,348. If the position were moved to full time, the position would yield a roughly a $160,000 salary, as Chairman Mark DeWitte explained “you’d be looking at about another $90,000 to $100,000.” The 2019 General Sessions Judge salary was $178,069.
Boyd explained that, at first, he thought about asking the Personnel Committee to just add one day to the planned work schedule of the Juvenile Judge; however, he explained “there’s no way you could maintain a law practice two days a week.”
Should the position become full-time while Boyd is still holding it, he explained that he would close his personal law practice.
Chairman Mark DeWitte also noted at the time, “there’s probably no way we could do this until budget time in July.”
Commented
