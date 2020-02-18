NASHVILLE — The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office has announced that applications will be accepted from volunteer fire departments for grants through the newly established Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.
Created through legislation overseen by Governor Bill Lee and passed by the General Assembly, the program earmarks $500,000 for the purchase of firefighting equipment by Tennessee’s volunteer fire departments or to help volunteer departments meet local match requirements for federal grants for purchasing equipment.
Fire departments must hold a valid recognition from the SFMO and have a staff made up of at least 51% volunteers to apply. Grant proceeds may be used to purchase equipment used by a firefighter to extinguish fires and protect the life of a firefighter, other than fire trucks or vehicles.
“The backbone of fire safety in Tennessee is our volunteer fire departments, which are staffed by brave men and women who willingly give their time and sometimes, tragically, their lives to protect their communities,” said Tennessee State Fire Marshal and Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) Commissioner Hodgen Mainda. “This program supports Governor Lee’s vision of strengthening Tennessee’s rural communities by providing more resources for our volunteer fire departments that help save lives and property.”
The grant program joins ongoing lifesaving programs such as “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” and “Close The Door!” while further expanding TDCI’s commitment to saving lives, protecting property, and reducing fire fatalities in Tennessee.
Applications received during the submission period will be scored internally and submitted to a seven-member committee who will make the final decision and award selection. The committee is composed of three representatives from the Tenn. Fire Chief’s Association, three representatives from the Tenn. Firemen’s Association, and TDCI’s Assistant Commissioner of Fire Prevention. Per statute, the funds will be awarded equally among Tennessee’s Grand Divisions.
Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. Central Time, on Friday, March 27, 2020.
For a full list of rules and an application form, visit www.tn.gov/commerce/fire/departments/grant-opportunities.
