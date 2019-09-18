ROGERSVILLE — Starting in this week's editions, the Rogersville Review and the Hancock Co. Eagle will begin publishing opinion page columns written by David Carroll, a longtime southern writer and broadcaster.
“David Carroll’s News & Notes” will cover a variety of topics, ranging from humor and history, to today’s top news stories.
“My goal is to entertain and inform people,” Carroll said. “In addition to being on TV and radio, I have written newspaper columns in recent years. The response has been terrific, and it’s an honor to now be a part of the Rogersville Review and the Hancock County Eagle."
Carroll began his broadcasting career in South Pittsburg, Tennessee while still in high school. He has continued to work in television and radio, and began his newspaper column in 2013.
His most recent book is "Volunteer Bama Dawg," a collection of his most popular columns. He has presented programs about his book at hundreds of civic clubs and church groups.
Carroll says he hopes his column will become a habit for local readers.
"I’ve always admired columnists who can relate to their readers, whether the topic be humor, tragedy, history, or a hot topic in the news. That is my goal each week, and I appreciate any and all feedback.”
