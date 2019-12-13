ROGERSVILLE — Forty-one children were treated to a one-on-one visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, for the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office’s third annual “Shop With a Cop” Christmas event.
After meeting with Santa in the lobby of the Justice Center and being assigned their very own Deputy, each child boarded Sheriff’s patrol cars and a huge military armored personnel carrier owned by the department, for the short trip down US11W to Walmart where each child got to pick out his or her gifts.
Later, the children were treated to lunch at Hardees, and to cake and ice cream at the Jail to round out their morning’s adventure.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said that he is very grateful to all in the community who contribute to the event, which has grown each year.
“If it wasn’t for the wonderful officers’ participating in the No Shave November with their donations and the support of some citizens, churches and businesses, we couldn’t have had the amazing success we had this year,” the Sheriff said. “To see 41 children so happy, the smiles on their faces and knowing we helped them have a Christmas that they may not have had, made it worth it all. I appreciate the dedicated officers’ taking time to make this all possible. We were all blessed by this so much!”
“This right here is what Christmas is all about,” one smiling deputy told the Review. “When I look into the faces of these little ones, they are our future, and I want them to know that, as an officer of the law, I am their friend. I think this is a great thing and I pray that I am able to be a part of it for a lot of Christmases yet to come!”
