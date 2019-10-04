JOHNSON CITY — The Hancock County Lady Indians volleyball team traveled to Johnson City on September 24 for a match against the Providence Academy Knights. The varsity match went four sets with Providence Academy winning the first set 25-15 and the Lady Indians winning the second set 25-20. Providence Academy prevailed winning 25-14 and 25-19 in the third and fourth sets.
In junior varsity action The Lady Indians won the match after losing the first set 25-20 but winning the final two sets 25-12 and 15-10.
Chloe Gibson was a standout player for the Lady Indians.
