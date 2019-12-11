ELIZABETHTON — Forty-one practical nursing students at TCAT Elizabethton, including eight from Hawkins County, are scheduled to participate in the nursing pinning ceremony to be held in the Monarch Auditorium of Bristol Regional Medical Center at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
The local graduates are: Jennifer Austin, Danielle Christian, Jaime Hawkins, Sarah Iles, Sue Shrove, Karina Sim, Brittany Ward, and Brandi Williams.
These students attended classes at the ETSU at Kingsport Campus, one of three practical nursing class sites used by TCAT Elizabethton. Classroom instructors Melinda Douglas and Autmn Bentley, both RNs, coordinated classroom and clinical training at area hospitals and nursing homes.
The practical nursing program at TCAT Elizabethton prepares graduates for the State Board of Nursing examination to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. In the 12-month period ending Aug. 31, 2019, the licensure pass rate for TCAT nursing graduates was 96 percent with 100 percent job placement.
Registration for new students previously admitted to TCAT Elizabethton will be held Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. For additional information, contact TCAT Elizabethton, telephone 423-543-0070 or visit www.tcatelizabethton.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.