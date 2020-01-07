ROGERSVILLE — A Marble Hall Road resident was arrested last week and charged with a slew of drug-related and other charges after he was initially pulled over for having an inoperative tail light on his truck.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Winter said in a report that he pulled over the 1998 Nissan about 11:39 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2020 at a location on Stanley Valley Road in Surgoinsville.
Once stopped, Winter identified the driver as Randall James Wilson, 43, whom Winter said he had prior knowledge that Wilson is “known to carry a firearm with him”.
Winter asked Wilson to step out of the vehicle and conducted a pat-down search, which revealed — in a pocket — the outline of a glass methamphetamine pipe.
The deputy instructed Wilson to put his hands behind his back and as he attempted to put on the handcuffs, the suspect “pulled away from me and immediately reached for the chest pocket of his jacket,” the report states.
“A struggle ensued as the suspect refused to give me his hands,” Winter stated. “As I shoved the suspect against his vehicle I observed him pull something out of his pocket and throw it into the bed of his truck. I was able to gain control of the suspect and place him into handcuffs.”
Winter recovered from the truck bed the object that Wilson tossed, which turned out to be a cigarette box containing approximately 22.6 grams of methamphetamine.
Recovered from Wilson’s pocket was a glass pipe, which also contained meth.
A search of the truck turned up a baggie containing a pill that Wilson stated was Subutec, and, “tucked between the driver seat and center console”, a loaded Taurus .45-caliber pistol.
A marijuana cigarette containing approximately .2 grams of the drug was found in an ashtray.
Wilson was placed under arrest and transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where he was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Jan. 6 for arraignment on the following charges:
• Manufacture/possession/sale of a Schedule II controlled substance;
• Driving while in possession of meth;
• Possession of Schedule VI controlled substance;
• Possession of Schedule III controlled substance;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony;
• Resisting arrest;
• Tampering with evidence;
• Lights required on vehicle violation; and,
• Violation of the state’s Financial Responsibility (insurance) law.
