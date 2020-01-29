Edward “Junebug” Greer, III, born February 7, 1956, passed away January 26, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., in his home.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Edward and Blanche Greer; and granddaughter, Vada Parsons.
He was survived by his wife, Lisa “Ladybug” Greer; children, Juliet Wade, Edward Greer, Glenna Hughes, Harley Greer, and Michaela Greer; and several grandchildren.
Arrangements will be announced at a later date.
