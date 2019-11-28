MOUNT CARMEL — Students at Mount Carmel Elementary “Put First Things First” recently and donated 902 food items in honor of Matt Hixson, Director of Hawkins County Schools. November is the month to honor the Director of Schools and the A-Team asked students to bring in food items to help others in need. The month of November is also a time to reflect on what we have to be thankful for. The students and staff at MCES are very thankful for Mr. Hixson and everything he does for the entire district. The food items were taken to the Hawkins Co. Resource Center. A slideshow was created and shown to Mr. Hixson of students and with thankful messages attached, and a song by the A-Team. Mrs. Larkins’ Kindergarten class brought in the most items (156) and will be rewarded with a pizza party.
