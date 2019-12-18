ROGERSVILLE — A Surgoinsville man was charged recently for disorderly conduct relating to his alleged failure to obey an officer’s order to return to a wrecked vehicle a bag that he had allegedly taken from the vehicle, and, subsequently, a resisting arrest charge.
Hawkins Co. Deputy Hunter Clay Jones said in a report that on Dec. 8, 2019, he was dispatched to a location on AFG Road, in Church Hill, to assist with a two-vehicle crash with injuries.
Because of the severity of the accident, the Tennessee Highway Patrol was summoned to investigate the collision, Dep. Jones said.
“Due to the ongoing investigation and safety concerns, I did not allow anyone into the interior of the wrecked vehicles once the patient had been removed,” he stated in the report.
Clyde Thomas Lee Miller, 43, arrived on the scene and “was looking around the wrecked vehicle”, Jones said. “Mr. Miller was advised not to enter the vehicle or to remove items from the vehicle.”
In spite of the warning, Miller “reached into the vehicle and removed a bag from the interior”, Jones’ report continues. “I immediately ordered Mr. Miller to place the bag back into the vehicle and leave the scene.”
Miller, however, failed to comply with the deputy’s instructions.
“I again ordered Mr. Miller to drop the bag and to leave the scene of the crash,” Jones said. “Mr. Miller then stated he was not leaving.”
Jones then “physically escorted” Miller to the front of the vehicle and again ordered him to leave.
“Mr. Miller then stopped and stated, ‘The hell I am’,” Jones’ report says.
The deputy advised Miller that he was under arrest for disorderly conduct and while trying to place him in custody, Miller “actively and physically resisted resulting in a brief struggle”, Jones added.
Miller’s 2003 Hyundai was towed and an additional charge of resisting arrest was filed against the man.
