SNEEDVILLE — Nellie Esper Trent, age 86, of Sneedville, went to be with the Lord on January 23, 2020.
She was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wright and Mary Trent; husband, James Trent; infant daughter, Nancy; son-in-law, Dennis Barnett; siblings, Helen Trent, Phyllis Manis, Ruth Bentley, Paul Trent, Freeman Trent, Henry Trent and Jay Trent; and several nephews.
She is survived by daughters, Pam Barnett and Connie Parker; son, Donnie Trent; grandkids, Kevin Parker, Natasha Maxey, Allen Trent, Christy Blankenship and Sarah Melton; several great-grandkids; special great-grandkids, Jeffrey Parker and Chadd Carpenter; siblings, Bobbie Wilder, Sue Seal, Jess Trent and June Trent; and several nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own children.
Graveside services were held at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at tTrent Cemetery. The
family receive friends on Saturday at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, in Sneedville, is served the Trent Family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.