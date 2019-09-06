Lanie Dalton

ELIZABETHTON — Hancock County’s Lady Indians turned in an impressive performance Tuesday evening on the road in Elizabethton, sweeping the Happy Valley Lady Warriors in straight sets. The Lady Indians won 25-12, 25-8, and 25-4. Lanie Dalton served 14 serves in a row. The junior varsity also had a big night, sweeping the Lady Warriors in straight sets 25-14 and 25-5.

