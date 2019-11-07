ROGERSVILLE — This year’s Veterans Day program will take place on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., which is the exact time and date on which the armistice that ended fighting in World War I took effect.
The event will be held in front of the Hawkins Co. Courthouse and will begin with Rogersville’s Cub Scout Pack 100 ringing the Courthouse bell 11 times.
Tecky Hicks, who is the pastor of First Baptist Church of Surgoinsville, will then offer a prayer to begin the ceremony, and Master of Ceremonies Capt. (Retired) Larry Wheeler of Rogersville’s Joseph Rogers VFW Post 9543 will offer the opening remarks.
Next, cadets from both Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools’ NJROTC (Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps) units will combine to raise the American flag over the Veterans Memorial and post the VFW and American Legion colors as Mary Ellen Broome sings the National Anthem.
After the flag is raised, Post 9543 Commander Dave Evans will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, and Wheeler will introduce the 2019 keynote speaker, veteran Ben McGrew who is also the co-owner of the new Rogersville restaurant Red Dog on Main.
Next, NJROTC cadets will escort members of the Ladies Auxiliaries, Gold Star family members and representatives from the Sons of the American Revolution to place commemorative wreaths on the Veterans Memorial.
American Legion Post 21 Commander Dennis Elkins will then honor those Hawkins Co. service members who were killed in action and those who remain missing in action by releasing balloons in their honor.
Members of the Firing Squads from Rogersville’s VFW Post 9543, Bulls Gap Post 9683 and Church Hill Post 9754 will then combine to perform the 21-gun salute, and Broome will close the ceremony by singing taps.
After the program is over, the Hawkins Co. Cattleman’s Association will again offer a free lunch to all area veterans. The meal will be served at the Cattleman’s Association building – from Rogersville, take Stanley Valley Road off U.S. 11W and then the first left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.