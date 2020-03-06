KINGSPORT — On December 13, 2019 the Kingsport Police Department issued a request for public assistance in identifying a “Porch Pirate” who was captured on home video surveillance footage in the act of stealing two packages from the front porch of a Kingsport residence.
Thanks in large part to numerous citizen tips, KPD said on Wednesday, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division were able to positively identify the suspect as Crystal Dee Line.
On January 6, 2020, a warrant was issued for her arrest, charging her with Theft of Under $1,000.
Then, on the evening of March 3, 2020, KPD Patrol Officers located Line during a routine traffic stop and placed her under arrest on the outstanding warrant.
At the time of her arrest, she was found to be in possession of a glass pipe coated with reside indicative of illicit drug use, netting the additional charge of Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.
Line was transported to the Kingsport City Jail, where she remains confined in lieu of a $1,500 bond.
On Dec. 11, 2019, at approximately 4 p.m., an adult white female suspect was caught on home video surveillance footage in the act of brazenly stealing two packages from the front porch of a residence on Packing House Road in Kingsport.
When the suspect arrived at the residence, she was a passenger in what appeared to be a burgundy Ford Taurus.
She first knocked on the door, but when nobody answered, she took the packages and fled the scene.
This particular crime typically increases in frequency during the holiday season, KPD said, and those individuals who commit it are commonly referred to as “Porch Pirates.”
“The best way to prevent it is to avoid leaving unattended packages outside your residence, especially for extended periods of time,” a spokesperson said. “Also, consider installing home video surveillance cameras that monitor the drop-off location, and prominently display signs announcing their presence as a deterring effect. While cameras are not guaranteed to prevent this crime from happening, they greatly increase the chances of identifying the culprit. If you will not be home at the time your package is scheduled to be delivered, consider having it shipped to a different and more secure location, such as your place of work or the residence of a trusted friend or family member who will be home at the time of delivery.
Other options include shopping locally rather than online when possible, having the package held by the delivery service for you to pick up at their distribution center at your convenience, or utilizing other secure delivery services such as Amazon Locker.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.