(Dear readers ... this column is a modified “re-run” from years gone by, and with Easter coming up Sunday, and with the COVID-19 nightmare hanging over us, I thought that it might bring some measure of peace and comfort to you during this time of worry and uncertainty. — Tommy)
Easter is this Sunday and if you have a dogwood or a redbud tree in your yard, be sure to check out the flowers. And, if you have a certain breed of donkey on your farm, or know someone who does, take a look at its back.
Legend has it that Jesus was crucified on timbers cut from a dogwood, which at that time was said to be a much larger and more sturdy tree than the one we know today.
The Bible does not go into detail about the wood, but we do know that death by crucifixion was one of the cruelest forms of death ever devised in the minds of men, and therein lies the “golden nugget” of truth of what our Lord and Savior did for us.
Death did not take Jesus by surprise. The Son of God knew from birth that His purpose in human form was to live a sinless life so that He could be nailed to that cross and become the ultimate sacrifice for the sins of all mankind.
He could have called the “Delta Force” of heaven — a legion of 10,000 angels —to come and rescue Him, but had He allowed Himself that luxury, a lost world would have had no hope of eternal life.
And, hear this, the Bible makes it crystal clear that, when Jesus paid that “sin debt” on the cross, it was paid in full … forever.
We read in the Gospels where Jesus cried out in a loud voice, “IT IS FINISHED!”
Those words, as translated in English, come from a Greek phrase, tetelestai, which is the phrase that Jesus would have used. Literally translated it means, “the debt has been paid, nothing more is owed.”
That, my friends was no wimpy whisper. It was a cry of absolute victory of good over satanic evil.
Those words from the parched, bleeding lips of a suffering, dying, man, hanging in agony, nearly naked on a cross, having been beaten and tortured to within an inch of his human life, were the most powerful ever spoken.
With those words, Jesus got in Satan’s face and screamed, “Guess what Boogeyman? My Daddy won, you lost, and my children will be with me forever in Paradise!” (My paraphrase.)
With those words, with that sacrifice, He took the sin of the world on His shoulders, dumped it in the deepest part of the ocean, and placed a “no fishing allowed here” buoy over its burial place.
Now, look at one of the white flowers of the dogwood which represent Christ’s sinless purity.
Notice the reddish-brown color representing the “blood stains”, the “thorny crown” in the center, and the “torn flesh” at the top where that mocking crown of briars dug into His scalp. To the left, right, and bottom of the bloom, are the scars of where the “nails” dug deep into His hands and feet.
The redbud is called The Judas Tree because a species of that tree from the Mediterranean region is said to be the tree on which the betrayer of Jesus hanged himself.
Legend, and some historical sources, say that prior to that time the tree’s blooms were white, but that afterward, God turned them bright pink to represent blood, or the shame of what Judas had done.
And finally, the donkey.
On Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter when faithful Jewish pilgrims were pouring into Jerusalem for the Passover celebration, Jesus entered the city riding on the back of the borrowed critter, which was, in itself, the fulfillment of a centuries-old prophecy foretold by Zechariah.
Now, anybody who has ever tried to ride an unbroken horse or other four-footed ride-able critter can testify to the risky nature of trying to get on (and stay on!) the back of such an animal. The Bible does not indicate that Jesus had any difficulty mounting the animal, and that, as a way for people to recognize the lowly donkey’s submissiveness to God’s will, He forever marked it with a “sign”.
If you have ever seen one of the breed called the “Jesus Donkey” you know what I’m talking about … on the animals’ backs are clearly defined markings in their coats of a cross, a cross which, close to Easter each year, becomes darker and much more pronounced.
Legend? Maybe ... maybe not.
Springtime is one of my favorite times of the year, and I think that in this season of “rebirth” … grass turning from brown to green, leafless trees suddenly alive with a hundred shades of green, and the beauty in the dogwoods, azaleas, rhododendrons, daffodils, tulips and other spring flowers across these hills and ‘hollers’ of East Tennessee … God is sending a message through His created world that we should pay closer attention to His Word and to the high price that His Son paid for our sins, and the “rebirth” that is offered to all who will receive it.
I am personally very grateful that Jesus paid that debt for all of my own faults, failures, sins and shortcomings … past, present and future.
I don’t have a clue what my earthly future holds, but I know without a doubt whose capable, loving hands hold my eternal future because some 2000 years ago, He signed that pledge, that contract, with the ink of His own blood.
I hope and pray that all of you ... our readers, neighbors and friends ... have a safe, healthy, and happy Easter.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic looming large at our doorsteps, and a dark cloud of sickness, death, and financial uncertainty hanging over our nation, we still have HOPE.
We won’t be able to gather to worship corporately on this Easter Sunday morning, but we can still worship in our homes, places of work or volunteer service, hospital beds, or wherever April 12, 2020 finds us.
The Good Lord hears us when we pray ... I believe that with all my heart and soul. Some prayers may not be answered right away, or in the manner in which we might choose, but I prefer to believe that HE is in control, not the proverbial “unholy trinity” (me, myself, and I), and that the One who created this vast universe to begin with has a much better grasp of the overall picture than we ever could.
For that we should be grateful.
Brighter, healthier, happier days will come.
Count on it.
Happy Easter, y’all!
