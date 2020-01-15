Surgoinsville Elementary teacher receives $3,500 STEM grant from TVA

Learning in Surgoinsville Elementary School’s Susanna Hauk’s second grade class just got a little more exciting, as she was recently awarded a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) classroom grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Improving STEM lessons
Hauk received a $3,500 grant this year that she explained will allow her to purchase materials to enhance her lessons.
“This project is aligned closely with our state standards,” she said. “The students will be able to master the standards by carefully completing STEM activities about specific topics. The students will also develop a better understanding of STEM after completing these activities. They will be able to communicate verbally and complete written responses as to what they have learned.”
She plans to purchase new technology to use in lessons, building materials such as LegosÒ and Plus Plus BlocksÒ, and children’s books that teach STEM lessons.
This is actually the second year in a row that SES has received this grant, as Hauk explained that their $5,000 award last year was used to create a “maker space” where students could design, create, learn, share and explore.
About the grant
Though the program received 290 grant requests, they awarded 142 different grants to teachers across six states in the TVA service area for a total of $600,000. Of that, a total of $384,000 was distributed to the 93 grant recipients from Tennessee.
Schools that receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor, and the application process requires that the money be used specifically for STEM materials and activities.
“The competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 and preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem solving,” reads the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network website.
TVA partnered with BVI (Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated), which is a TVA retiree organization, to provide this grant.
“This is the second year we offered this program to the entire Valley, and we saw a major increase in grant applications this year,” said Community Engagement Senior Program Manager Rachel Crickmar in a TVA press release. “There is a demand in the Valley for workforce development through STEM education and I am proud of the way TVA and our retirees are responding to that demand.”
