COSBY — The Washburn Lady Pirates used a big second half to defeat the Hancock County Lady Indians, 39-31, in District 2A tournament action on Monday night, Feb. 24.
The Lady Indians led 19-14 at halftime but the Lady Pirates outscored the lady Indians 25-12 in the second half to seal the victory.
Raegan Collins and Payton Neeley had seven points each for Hancock County, Lexi Linden had six, Cassie Seal and Lanie Dalton had four each and Madison Jarnigan had three points for the Lady Indians.
