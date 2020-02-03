KINGSPORT — A traffic accident involving a teenage Mount Carmel driver and a woman who was crossing a West Stone Drive (US 11W) in a mobility chair resulted in the death of the 50-year old Kingsport resident.
Kingsport Police said that officers and KPD Traffic Unit personnel responded about 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, to the scene of the motor vehicle accident near Fairmont Avenue.
According to KPD, a white 2011 Honda Accord, driven and solely occupied by a 17-year old female, of Mount Carmel, “was lawfully traveling west on West Stone Drive near the intersection with Fairmont Avenue in Kingsport.
A non-motorist, Paula Renee Collier, was traveling in a mobility chair that she had borrowed from an acquaintance, when she proceeded to cross West Stone Drive in a north to south direction, KPD said.
“Collier traveled into the path of the Honda which resulted in a collision,” according to the report. “The juvenile driver of the Honda was not injured; however, Ms. Collier was killed in the crash.”
The accident resulted in both lanes of westbound traffic on U.S. 11W being closed to traffic for some time while the investigation was underway.
“This remains an active investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit,” according to a news release issued on Monday morning. “As such, no further information can or will be released at this time.”
Because of her age, the name of the juvenile driver was not released.
