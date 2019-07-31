Luke Duke signs autograph for a local fan
Photo by Randy Ball

ROGERSVILLE — Local fans turned out last Saturday to meet, pose for pictures and get autographs from several of the original stars of the iconic “The Dukes of Hazzard” TV show, including Like Duke himself, Tom Wopat, Sonny Schroyer (“Deputy Enos”), Mayf Nutter, Lindsay Bloom (“the other Hazzard Hottie”), and a couple of stars from the hit series, “Duck Dynasty”. The “Hazzard” stars were in Rogersville for “Hazzardfest” to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the show’s debut. For more photos, see the Review’s weekend edition on sale Friday.

Tags