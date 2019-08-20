CHURCH HILL — Janie E. Hickman, age 63, of Church Hill, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bess Christian; a brother, Don Christian; sisters, Roxie Wagner, Willie Way, Kathleen Gilliam, Maggie Christian, Marie Dykes, Helen Collins, Deloris Way and Sharon Hunley.
She is survived by her son, Wesley Hickman (Brittany); a sister; Charlotte Bass (Robert); grandsons, Stefan Hickman and Christian Light; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Evangelist Johnny Hill officiating. Amanda Dykes will provide music. Burial will follow at Christian’s Bend Cemetery.
