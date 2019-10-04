Oct. 5
TURKEY SHOOT: Near Laurel Run Park (Off River Road), Church Hill, beginning at 10:00 a.m., weather permitting. Sponsored by: McPheeters Bend Ruritan.
12 MILE YARD SALE: Clinch Valley Rd., Rain or Shine. Enter from Highway 31 @ Treadway.
COUNTRY HAM SUPPER: Hosted by Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge & O.E.S., at the Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. $10 a plate, eat in or carry out available. Menu includes: country ham, green beans, slaw, mashed potatoes, biscuits, white and red eye gravy, drinks and dessert. Carry out orders does not include drink.
EARLY MORNING BREAKFAST/YARD & BAKE SALE: Magnolia Freewill Baptist Church, from 7:00 a.m. until ?. All clothes $1 a bag, lots of items including Christmas Décor. Breakfast will include Gravy/Biscuit, sausage, ham biscuits and Lunch will include hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos/cheese.
MARKET FOR MISSION: Gill Chapel Baptist Church, in Mooresburg, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Baked items, crafts, food, and yard sale items. All proceeds will go to Missions.
CHRISTIAN CONCERT: First Baptist Church, Surgoinsville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Featuring Christian Singing Artist, Eric Daniels. Located in the Family Life Center, 510 Old Stage Rd., Surgoinsville. Everyone welcome. Pastor, Tecky Hicks.
NATIONAL SOLAR OPEN HOUSE TOUR: 102 Bailey Johnson Road, Rogersville, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. Serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Take is available.
9th ANNUAL COUNTRY CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: Greeneville Farmers Market, The Doak House Museum, 690 Erwin Hwy, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL: Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Va., beginning at 4:00 p.m. Served with lots of delicious sides, a large variety of homemade desserts, and drinks. Music by Poplar Hill Reunion from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 6
HOMECOMING: with The Purkey Family and The Mars Family, at Prices Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Rex Morelock, Pastor. Everyone welcome!
HOMECOMING: Hickory Cove Missionary Baptist Church, beginning at 10:00 a.m. A covered dish lunch will follow service. Everyone welcome. Tommy Seals, Pastor.
REVIVAL SERVICES: GVM, 307 S. Depot St., Rogersville, Sunday Oct. 6th at 10:00 a.m.
HOMECOMING: Big Creek Baptist Church, 803 Stanley Valley Rd., Rogersville, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Blake Montgomery will be sharing the gospel message and special guests First Baptist Five will be the worship singers. Covered dish meal following the service. Everyone welcome.
YARD SALE: FUNDRAISER: Hope Helps-Allandale in Kingsport. Come out and support the great cause.
Oct. 7
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
HAWKINS CO. LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES: will hold a regular meeting at 6:00 p.m. at the Surgoinsville Library.
HERITAGE BEEKEEPERS MEETING: Shepherds Center, 306 E. Main St., Rogersville, from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. This month we will be having a lip balm workshop. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.
OCT 7-11
42nd ANNUAL SONG REVIVAL: Casi Full Gospel Church, 370 Cassi Rd, Chuckey, TN (off Hwy 107), at 7:00 nightly. No admission, free will offering will be taken.
Oct. 8
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Oct. 11
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
JUBILEE SERVICE: Rogersville Baptist Temple, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Preaching will be Bro. Michael Turner, Pastor of North Rockwood Baptist Church.
Oct. 12
FALL FESTIVAL: Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1032 Caney Valley Loop, Surgoinsville, 5:00 p.m. Food, fun, fellowship, hayride, bon fire. We will be filling shoe boxes at 4:00 p.m. Everyone welcome. Pastor, Neil Easley. For more information call 423-345-6106.
RELAY FOR LIFE SOUP BEAN LUNCH FUNDRAISER: First Christian Church, 210 S. Depot St., Rogersville, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Includes soup beans, cornbread, beverage, and a dessert for $5 per person. Everyone welcome.
TURKEY SHOOT: Near Laurel Run Park (Off River Road), Church Hill, beginning at 10:00 a.m., weather permitting. Sponsored by: McPheeters Bend Ruritan
PHIPPS BEND RIVER RUN 10 MILE TRAIL RACE: Phipps Bend, Surgoinsville, at 8:00 a.m. SFTC Long Distance, SFTC Trail Series Competition, and SFTC King and Queen Competition.
50 YEAR RHS CLASS OF 1969 REUNION: at the Occasions on the Square (Old Colbach Price Building), during the Heritage Days Celebration from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. All class members, spouses, or a guest is welcome. Buffet meal provided by Faith Baked Cakes and Catering, at the cost of $25 per person. Many have been contacted via social media or phone, however some have not been located. Please spread the news. For a list that have not been located or more information call Bill Lyons 423-754-0830 or Pam Price Elkins at 423-272-9182.
45 YEAR RHS CLASS OF 1974 REUNION: American Legion Bldg., East Main St., Rogersville, from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Cost is $10 per couple in advance or $15 at the door. Meal will be provided, contact by text for further information, Linda Hensley 423-754-7883, Jerry Sullivan 423-754-0518, or George Trent 423-923-3110. Send advance payments (checks) made out to Class of 1974 to Rita Legg, 310 Burem Rd., Rogersville, TN 37857.
LISTENING HEARTS MEETING: Moms will gather for grief and support at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2717 Buffalo Trail, Morristown, at 10:00 a.m. For more information call 865-679-1351 or email listeningheartsmoms@gmail.com.
JESUS FOR ALL RALLY: Church Hill Strip Mall Parking Lot (Off 11W), Church Hill, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Testimonies, prayer, food, etc. Everyone welcome.
Oct. 13
ANNUAL HERITAGE DAYS TENT MEETING: First Christian Church, 210 S. Depot St., Rogersville. Services beginning at 10:30 a.m. Everyone welcome!
GUEST SINGER: Wayne Carpenter, at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., at 10:00 am. Pastor, Dewey Lawson. Everyone welcome!
GUEST PREACHER: Robby Drinnon, at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., at 6:00 p.m. Dewey Lawson, Pastor. Everyone welcome!
Oct. 15
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
HAWKINS CO MASTER GARDENERS: Price Public Community Center, 203 W. Spring St., Rogersville, from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker, Lewis A. Bausell will present Picken’ the Right Tree. For more information call 423-272-3416. Free to the public. Everyone welcome to attend.
Oct. 19
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. Serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Take is available.
TURKEY SHOOT: Near Laurel Run Park (Off River Road), Church Hill, beginning at 10:00 a.m., weather permitting. Sponsored by: McPheeters Bend Ruritan.
FALL COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Robertson Creek Baptist Church, 144 Robertson Creek Rd., Bulls Gap, from 6:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Donation only accepted, carry-out is available.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY Y ARD SALE: 310 Colonial Rd, from 7:00 a.m. until ? Make a purchase and help Habitat finish a home. Antique accordion, ice box, cash registers, curio, secretary, jars, tables, chairs, occasion tables, bakers racks, shelving, cabinets, mailboxes, posts, and much more.
Oct. 20
80th ANNUAL HOMECOMING: First Christian Church, 210 S. Depot St., Rogersville, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Guest Speaker Bob Roberson. Banquet immediately following services. Come share the Lord’s Day with us. Everyone welcome!
Oct. 21
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Oct. 22
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
Oct. 26
BULLS GAP KIWANIS CLUB FIRST ANNUAL SPAGHETTI SUPPER: at the Bulls Gap Community Center, 139 S. Main St., Bulls Gap, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $18 couple/ $10 individual, children 4 and under free. See member for details or contact BullsGapKiwanis@gmail.com.
11TH ANNUAL HALLOWEEEN BASH: Greeneville Farmers Market, 690 Erwin Hwy., The Doak House Museum, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Fun for all ages. For more information call 423-639-7616.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Hosted by: Saint Henry Knights of Columbus Council 8860, at St. Henry Church, N Hwy 70, Rogersville, from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Adult $5 and Children age 6-10 $3. Children 5 and under free. Breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, coffee, and juice. Proceeds donated to Hawkins County Charities.
TURKEY SHOOT: Near Laurel Run Park (Off River Road), Church Hill, beginning at 10:00 a.m., weather permitting. Sponsored by: McPheeters Bend Ruritan.
Oct. 27
SINGING: with Cross Roads from Maryville, at West View Baptist Church, 151 Marion St., Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Pastor, Dean Buell.
Oct. 29
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
