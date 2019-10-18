I was amazed when I found out that last week’s Heritage Days in Rogersville was the 40th annual event. I suppose that time really does fly. It doesn’t seem like that long ago that this annual event began.
I’ve been thinking about those early Heritage Days and some of the things that I miss. I know a tremendous amount of work goes into this event, and I respect and appreciate that. Yet I still miss many things about the early days.
The first thing I miss is the food that several churches and local clubs had. I know that Choptack Baptist Church had soup beans with cornbread and chicken and dumplings because I remember eating them. Grace Gladson was one of the ladies who made chicken and dumplings at home and brought them to town. One of the local stores (I think Boyd Lawson Hardware) let them keep their food warm in their store. They then served it at tables out front. Such wonderful food! Then there were the great candies and cookies including my favorite peanut butter roll. I know it was the state health department that put a stop to this. I for one, had no problem with the food that I ate. I knew that it came from some of the cleanest homes anywhere, but I do understand the state’s concern.
Now we have professional food vendors from who knows where preparing a lot of foods that have nothing to do with our heritage. I just miss the old days.
Even the crafters have changed drastically. They used to be mostly local folks. Now they, too, are mostly professional people who go from event to event selling their wares. I miss the involvement of our local folks.
How many of you remember all the local Main Street businesses having their windows decorated? I recall when the teachers from Rogersville City School walked their kids over to town to see the decorated windows. One of the early years there were a number of photos displayed by Johnny Rowan who was a local photographer. A lot of the photos had been taken by his father who was also a photographer. They were so interesting.
Once in the old Parks Belk building’s window (now the courthouse annex) there were a lot of old musical instruments including a guitar that belonged to Monty Klepper. Monty was a local man who many of you may remember. I know he would come and play at the little church next to our house on Clay Street. I think he would also play and sing out in front of the courthouse.
One year when the Chevrolet Garage was still in business, Richard Beets had a pickup truck parked next to the courthouse with the bed filled with apples. He was giving out apples to anyone who wanted one.
I miss there being more demonstrations of the old days. One year (maybe more) there were ladies in the old Parks Belk building who were quilting. That was a real treat.
Another thing I miss is the art show that was always sponsored by and held at the Citizens’ Union Bank. I know there is still an art show, but it’s totally different than the one the bank held. It was always held on Sunday at the bank and hosted by one of the artists. One year my ex-husband and I were the hosts. I know that Lorraine Brewer also hosted the event. There was always stiff competition, especially from my ex-husband, Lorraine Brewer, and Clifford Burton. They were all great artists. The bank would award savings bonds to the winners of the event. They had a judge, but the biggest award was the peoples’ choice award.
I know I’m a sucker for old fashioned things, but those are the things from our past that remind us of our heritage. Our children and grandchildren need to be reminded of these things so the past won’t be forgotten. I wish we had more demonstrations. Possibly events could be held at the City Park or Rogersville Middle School to move some of the crowd of people out of town. I loved Ann Dewitte’s idea of having antique vendors set up somewhere. I know they used to do this at Jonesborough Days. I don’t know if they still do or not.
Again, please know that I’m not being critical of all the people who put a tremendous amount of work into our local event. On the contrary, I really admire and appreciate all of their hard work. I just miss some of the aspects of the old days.
In honor of the old days, here’s a great recipe for those delicious chicken and dumplings. There are recipes that have the rolled dumplings (or slicks), and the ones that have the dumplings that are drop dumplings. As their name says, they are dropped by spoonfuls into the broth. I’ve always liked the rolled dumplings the best.
As always, enjoy!
Grandma’s Southern-Style Chicken n’ Dumplings
You will LOVE these “Southern Style” chicken n’ dumplings. A big bowl of this filling hot soup is comfort food at it’s very best!
Ingredients
To Cook Chicken And Make Broth:
1 whole chicken, thawed and cleaned (remove and discard giblets from cavity)
½ cup carrots, celery, and onion (OPTIONAL — to flavor the chicken broth)
Water to completely cover chicken in a large stockpot.
To Make The Dumplings:
1 cup all purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
2 heaping Tablespoons vegetable shortening
½ cup HOT water
½ cup plus 2 Tablespoons all purpose flour
To finish soup:
Two large chicken bouillon cubes
1 Tablespoon butter
1/4 cup water mixed with 2 Tablespoons flour
Salt and Pepper , to taste (approx. 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon pepper)
Instructions
Put the chicken and the veggies (if using) in a large stockpot. Cover completely with water. Bring to a quick boil, then continue cooking chicken for one hour. When done, remove chicken to large bowl to cool. Strain broth to remove leftover veggies or other particles. Return broth to stockpot.
Once chicken is cool, remove skin, then cut chicken into bite sized pieces. (At this point I divide the chicken pieces in half, and freeze half for use in another meal).
Add chicken pieces (approx. 2½ cups) back into chicken broth. Heat the chicken and broth back up to boiling. Add bouillon cubes, salt and pepper (to taste).
While chicken is coming to a boil, make the dumplings. In a large bowl, using a pastry blender or two knives, cut the shortening and salt into the cup of flour, until shortening is the size of small peas. Add ½ cup HOT water and ½ cup, plus 2 Tablespoons of flour to the mixture. Stir and work the mixture until a soft dough ball forms (firm enough to roll out). Divide dough into 3 equal sized balls, then let the dough rest for 10 minutes.
Generously flour a work surface. Roll each dough ball out (one at a time), sprinkling with flour (if necessary) to keep dough from sticking to work surface. Roll out to about the size of a large pie crust (roll out thin). Cut dough into strips about an inch wide using a pizza cutter or knife. Repeat process for remaining dough balls.
Drop dumplings a couple at a time into hot boiling chicken/broth mixture until all have been added to pot; add butter, and continue cooking.
Make a slurry by mixing 1/4 cup water with 2 large Tablespoons flour. Stir well to combine, then add to soup pot, and stir well. (this helps to thicken broth a bit). Cook an additional 10 minutes on high to fully cook dumplings. Taste test broth, and add additional salt and pepper, if desired. Ladle hot soup into bowls, serve, and enjoy (especially with crusty french bread on the side!)
Recipe Notes
If you are pressed for time, you can always start with store bought chicken broth (cook the chicken in water/drain, THEN use broth in pot), and can also use a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken to get the chicken from, but I prefer to make it the way I have posted it, as it is far less expensive ... but, hey ... whatever works, right?
