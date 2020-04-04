Dear Tommy,
The current coronavirus pandemic has brought a high level of economic uncertainty to the member-owners of Powell Valley Electric Cooperative (PVEC).
Many members are currently out of work and chances are good that the number will grow.
We would like to thank PVEC leadership for suspending shut offs and late fees during the pandemic. PVEC member-owners and their families thank the board and staff for understanding the needs and difficulties faced by our community during this crisis.
PVEC Member Voices also expresses its appreciation for PVEC's Pandemic Response plan and its focus on protecting the safety and well being of its employees. All PVEC linemen and office staff are performing essential work in these uncertain times.
Thanks to all for keeping the power on!
Sincerely,
Powell Valley Electric Cooperative Member Voices
