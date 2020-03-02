SNEEDVILLE — With 2020 being a Presidential election year, the Hancock Co. Republican Party’s biggest event of the season will happen Saturday, March 7.
The group's annual Lincoln Day Dinner will be held in the Community Room of Treadway Vol. Fire Department at 6 p.m.
Advance tickets are $15 per person and available from Bobby Johnson at bobjohnson156@yahoo.com, or by calling 423-300-2130, 423-300-2132, or 423-733-8576.
The event is always well-attended by Hancock County’s current local and district-level elected officials and candidates, and this year the event may possibly attract some of the GOP contenders for the First Congressional District U.S. House of Representative’s seat being vacated by the retiring Rep. Phil Roe (R-Johnson City).
