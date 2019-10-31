Nov. 2
TURKEY SHOOT: Near Laurel Run Park (Off River Road), Church Hill, beginning at 10 a.m., weather permitting. Sponsored by: McPheeters Bend Ruritan.
3rd ANNUAL KICK BUTT 5K RUN/WALK: at the Old Hancock Co High School, at 9 a.m. Registration at 8 a.m. on the same day. To register online please go to https://www.athlinks.com/event/kick-butts-5k-runwalk-215746 or contact Sonya Winkle at 423-733-2228.
FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL: Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Rd., Bristol, at 4 p.m. Served with lots of delicious sides, a large variety of homemade desserts and drinks. Music by Harlan County Grass at 5-7.
THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE: Cherokee’s Mountainside Theatre, 688 Drama Rd., Cherokee, NC 28719. Cost is $35 per person and $25 for 12 and under. Contact Cherokee Historical Association at 866-554-4557 or http://visitcherokeenc.com/events/detail/sleepy-hollow-experience8/
FREE WINTER COAT AND CLOTHING: Open Arms Mission, 208 Calvary Church Rd., Mooresburg, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Nov. 3
WORTHY STUDENT AUCTION: at the Hawkins County Rescue Squad Bldg., Rogersville, beginning with dinner at 4 pm, meal includes: salad, soup or chili, cornbread or grilled cheese and drink all for $6. Having a bake sale and cakewalk. Lots of auction items.
Nov. 4
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4 p.m.
Nov. 5
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Nov. 8
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5 until 7 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4 p.m.
JUBILEE: Rogersville Baptist Temple, Rogersville, at 7 p.m. Pastor, Jimbo Seaton, from Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Burnsville, NC will be preaching.
Nov. 9
TURKEY SHOOT: Near Laurel Run Park (Off River Road), Church Hill, beginning at 10 a.m., weather permitting. Sponsored by: McPheeters Bend Ruritan.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church, 430 Church Rd., Church Hill, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Vendors and professional photographer will be present on day of the event. Proceeds will go to Little Lambs Nursery, to assist in purchasing items for ages newborns to 3 years old.
LISTENING HEARTS MOMS: will meet for grief support at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2717 Buffalo Trail, Morristown, at 10 a.m.
Nov. 10
SINGING: with The Lawson Family, at Friendly View Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., at 6 p.m. Dewey Lawson, Pastor. Everyone welcome!
SINGING: with Secret Journey, West View Baptist Church, at 7 p.m.
Nov. 11
ROGERSVILLE CITY RECORDER’S OFFICE: We will be closed on Monday, November 11th for Veterans Day. The garbage pickup for that Monday will be on Tuesday November 12th, Please have garbage out by 7 a.m.
Nov. 12
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6 p.m.
Nov. 16
HAWKINS COUNTY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: at the National Guard Armory, Rogersville, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Proceeds from HCCSG Booth and Food Sales go to assist cancer patients in Hawkins Co. $50 a spot for vendors, if interested call Hawkins253csgrp@charter.net or Kathy at 423-921-2455, or Teresa at 423-754-3712.
Nov. 18
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1 p.m.
THE HAWKINS CO. HEALTH COUNCIL: will meet Monday, from 12-1 p.m. at the Hawkins Co. Health Department conference room, at 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville.
Nov. 19
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Nov. 22-23
CRAFT SHOW: American Legion Auxiliary Unit-21, from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. For Project Serving our Soldiers. For more information call 423-272-6843.
Nov. 23
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: St. Paul’s Church, Kingsport, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Lunch from Rhett’s Pit Barbeque will be available from 11:30 until 1:30 for $10 a plate. Admission is free. All sorts of gifts, holiday décor, and homemade baked goods.
Nov. 26
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 2
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 3
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Dec. 8
SINGING: with The Mike Gibson Singers, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 10
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Dec. 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Dec. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
Jan. 14
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Jan. 21
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
Feb. 18
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
March 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
April 21
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
